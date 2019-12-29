In numbers: Parliament remained busy in first 2 sessions of 17th Lok Sabha

It was a grand opening for the Modi 2.0 government in Parliament. The first session of the 17th Lok Sabha saw more than two dozen Bills being introduced by the government , most of which were passed. This was the best performance by any government in the opening and Budget sessions in the last 15 years.

The story was no different in the Rajya Sabha. Productivity was high and during the just-concluded Winter session, the House celebrated its 250th session. The data compiled by PRS Legislative shows the 14th Lok Sabha in 2004 to the 16th Lok Sabha in 2014, the first ...