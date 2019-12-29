JUST IN
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National

A giant killer without a party: How Saryu Roy defeated Raghubar Das

Opposition to citizenship law grows louder within BJP in West Bengal
Business Standard

In numbers: Parliament remained busy in first 2 sessions of 17th Lok Sabha

In the first Budget session of the 15th Lok Sabha, only eight Bills were passed. And, in the opening Budget session of the 16th Lok Sabha, 12 Bills were passed

Business Standard 

It was a grand opening for the Modi 2.0 government in Parliament. The first session of the 17th Lok Sabha saw more than two dozen Bills being introduced by the government , most of which were passed. This was the best performance by any government in the opening and Budget sessions in the last 15 years.

The story was no different in the Rajya Sabha. Productivity was high and during the just-concluded Winter session, the House celebrated its 250th session. The data compiled by PRS Legislative shows the 14th Lok Sabha in 2004 to the 16th Lok Sabha in 2014, the first ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Sun, December 29 2019. 19:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU