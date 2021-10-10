'Incidents' at Lakhimpur: Nobody won after the violence in the tiny hamlet

Centre must take action, says aggrieved brother of lynched worker





Sham Sunder, Hariom Mishra and Shubham Mishra

Shubham Mishra, 26, was running high fever when he received a call from his close friend, asking him to join a event in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 4. He was initially reluctant to join but was then cajoled by his friends and party workers to accompany them. “He wasn’t well; but he decided to attend the event because Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and Union Minister of State (Home) Ajay Mishra were slated to lay the foundation stone of several government schemes there,” said Shantanu Mishra, younger brother of Shubham. Read more…

Yogi promised Ram Rajya. Party workers running amok today, say kin

Muzaffarnagar, Sitapur, and several other kisan mahapanchayats which were called by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha had at least one common attendee — Daljit Singh, one of the four farmers mowed by an SUV belonging to Union Minister of State (Home) Ajay Mishra in Lakhimpur. He was primed for another showdown with leaders, this time with Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and Mishra. “He had called dozens of farmers, asking them to join the protest. I tagged along,” said Rajdeep Singh, son of Daljit Singh. Read more…

