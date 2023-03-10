India, Australia pledge to boost economic and security relations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday conveyed to his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese India’s concerns over the recent incidents of attacks on temples in and pro-Khalistani activities in that country even as the two leaders vowed to conclude a Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) besides ramping up defence ties.

After the first India- summit talks, Albanese said both sides are looking at firming up the CECA by 2023 and that progress has been made on a migration and mobility pact that will benefit students and professionals.

“I am hopeful that we will be able to finalise it this year,” the Australian prime minister said. Last year, India and finalised the ECTA and it came into force in December last. The two sides are now working on the CECA.

Modi said the ECTA had opened up better opportunities for trade and investment between the two countries and “our teams are also working on the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement".

Modi said the bilateral cooperation is an important pillar of India-Australia comprehensive strategic partnership.

In his media statement, Modi, in presence of Albanese, referred to the contribution of the Indian community in Australia and described as a "matter of regret" the reports of attacks on temples in Australia over the past few weeks. “It is natural that such news worries everyone in India, disturbs our mind," Modi said.

“I conveyed these feelings and concerns to Prime Minister Albanese and he has assured me that the safety of the Indian community is of special priority for him. Our teams will be in regular contact on this matter, and will cooperate as much as possible," he said.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said the talks covered a range of regional and global issues of importance and the two leaders discussed the strategic convergence and common interests between the two countries including in the Indo-Pacific region.

“Today we discussed maritime in the Indo-Pacific region, and enhancing mutual defence and cooperation,” he said.

It is understood that concerns over China's increasing military assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific figured in the discussions.