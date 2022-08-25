JD(U)-RJD alliance in Bihar wins trust vote; BJP stages walkout

The newly-formed ‘Mahagathbandhan’ government in Bihar on Wednesday comfortably won the motion of confidence amid a walkout staged by MLAs of the BJP — which has been stripped of power as a result of the recent political upheaval in the state.

Deputy Speaker Maheshwar Hazari ordered a headcount upon a request by Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, the parliamentary affairs minister, who said that though a voice vote had clearly showed support of the majority, the count would “leave no room for any confusion”.

Altogether 160 MLAs voted in favour of the confidence motion while no vote was cast against the same. The lone MLA of AIMIM, Akhtarul Iman, whose party is not a part of the ruling alliance, also took part in the exercise and supported the confidence motion.pti