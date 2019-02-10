Kamal Nath does not seem to have broken free from legacy he has inherited

When Kamal Nath was appointed Madhya Pradesh Pradesh Congress Committee president in April last year, there was a question on everybody’s mind whether the warhorse would be able to lead the party in the assembly polls. He did and his party won.

Immediately after taking the oath of office on December 17, Nath waived farm loans of up to Rs 2 lakh as promised by his party in its election manifesto. In less than two months in office, the Nath government has taken several pro-people decisions. After the debt waiver, it amended the industrial policy and assured 70 per cent of ...