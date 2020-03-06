Kamal Nath says he has received news of Congress MLA Dang's resignation

JUST IN
Press Trust of India 

kamal nath
According to Congress sources, Dang is among four MLAs allegedly taken away by the BJP to Bengaluru

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Thursday said he had got news reports that Congress MLA Hardeep Singh Dang had resigned, but had not yet received any formal communication in this regard from him.

Dang’s purported resignation letter is making rounds on social media and efforts to contact him for confirmation proved futile. According to Congress sources, Dang is among four MLAs allegedly taken away by the BJP to Bengaluru. However, the BJP has denied the Congress charge of poaching its MLAs.

“I have received news reports about his resignation. However, I have not received any letter in this regard or held discussion with him or personally met him,” Nath was quoted as saying in a statement.

First Published: Fri, March 06 2020. 02:38 IST

