Kamal Nath tries personal charm with investors as economy slows down

When the investors’ summit was announced in Madhya Pradesh (MP) a few months ago, people were wondering whether it was the right time to have such an event. A slump in growth and declining economic activities across sectors portended that it would be difficult to attract investment at this juncture.

But Chief Minister Kamal Nath made it clear from the beginning that he did not believe in figures and signing memoranda of understanding but in creating an atmosphere favourable for investment. Building trust between the state machinery and the investors was his priority. Personal ...