Karnataka by-election results LIVE: Cong leads by 184,000 votes in Bellary

Despite Sangh pressure, Centre unlikely to bring ordinance on Ram temple
Karnataka by-elections are being held in Ballari (ST), Mandya and Shimoga Lok Sabha seats and Jamakhandi and Ramanagara assembly seats. Track LIVE updates here

Karnataka election result: The ruling Congress-JD (S) alliance, which has seen rough patches time and again, is all set to undergo its first litmus test as counting of votes cast during the recently-held by-polls has begun

Karnataka bypolls: The ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition's candidates in Karnataka were leading in two Lok Sabha constituencies and two Assembly segments in the bypolls held Saturday, according to initial trends as counting of votes was taken up this morning. The BJP was ahead in the Shivamogga Lok Sabha seat.

The Congress was leading in Ballari and its coalition partner Janata Dal (Secular) in the Mandya parliamentary seats, electoral officials said. The JD(S)-Congress coalition was also leading in Ramanagara and Jamkhandi Assembly segments respectively.

In Ballari, Congress' V S Ugrappa was leading by 84,257 over Bharatiya Janata Party's J Shantha.

BJP's B Y Raghavendra, the son of former chief minister B S Yeddyurappa, was leading ahead of JD(S)' Madhu Bangarappa by 9,665 votes in Shivamogga. In Mandya, JD(S)' Shivarame Gowda was leading over BJP's Siddaramaiah.

JD(S)' LR Shivaramegowda leads by 1,21,963 votes in Mandya

Congress's VS Ugrappa leads by 184203 votes in Ballari

Karnataka elections 2018: BJP's BY Raghavendra leads by 36,467 votes in Shimoga

JDS's Anitha Kumaraswamy leads by 82,928 votes in Ramanagaram.

AS Nyamagouda leads by 32,933 votes in Jamkhandi

After eleven rounds of counting in the Shivamogga Lok Sabha seat, BJP's BY Raghavendra is leading by 36, 467 votes over his JDS rival Madhu Bangarappa. Mr Raghavendra is the son of former BJP Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa and has represented the seat from 2009 to 2014.

Congress leads in BJP's bastion Ballari

JDS LR Shivaramegowda leads by 76,952 votes in Mandya

Congress' VS Ugrappa leads by 1,51,060 votes in Bellary

JDS's Anitha Kumaraswamy leads by 65,990 votes in Ramanagaram.

Congress' AS Nyamagouda leads by 32933 votes in Jamkhandi.
