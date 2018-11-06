Karnataka by-election results LIVE: Cong leads by 184,000 votes in Bellary

Karnataka bypolls: The ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition's candidates in Karnataka were leading in two Lok Sabha constituencies and two Assembly segments in the bypolls held Saturday, according to initial trends as counting of votes was taken up this morning. The was ahead in the Shivamogga Lok Sabha seat.

The was leading in Ballari and its coalition partner Janata Dal (Secular) in the Mandya parliamentary seats, electoral officials said. The JD(S)- coalition was also leading in Ramanagara and Jamkhandi Assembly segments respectively.



In Ballari, Congress' V S Ugrappa was leading by 84,257 over Bharatiya Janata Party's J Shantha.

BJP's B Y Raghavendra, the son of former chief minister B S Yeddyurappa, was leading ahead of JD(S)' Madhu Bangarappa by 9,665 votes in Shivamogga. In Mandya, JD(S)' Shivarame Gowda was leading over BJP's Siddaramaiah.