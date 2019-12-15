Karnataka bypoll victory a stamp on Yediyurappa's authority in the state?

For 76-year-old B S Yediyurappa, the recent by-elections in Karnataka came as a massive boost as it helped shore up his government — the second time he has had to reach a majority in this manner — and thwart threats of a change in power. The by-elections to 15 seats, held on December 5, were necessitated after 17 MLAs from the previous Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition government resigned, ensuring its demise.

The MLAs were subsequently disqualified for their efforts. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) managed to win 12 seats, riding on the personal appeal of the ...