Cong, BJP face off at apartment, prohibitory orders imposed in Bengaluru
Karnataka CM H D Kumaraswamy loses trust vote; Cong-JD(S) govt falls

Speaker Ramesh Kumar said that the confidence motion received 99 votes in favour and 105 against

BS Web Team/Agencies  |  Bengaluru 

In a major setback, Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy lost the trust vote and the Congress-JD(S) government fell in the state on Tuesday.

Speaker Ramesh Kumar said that the confidence motion received 99 votes in favour and 105 against.

Earlier today, Congress leader Siddaramaiah and Leader of the opposition B S Yeddyurappa of BJP were locked in a wordy duel in the Karnataka assembly over the fate of whip issued to the rebel MLAs whose resignation has threatened the continuity of the coalition government.

During the resumed debate on motion of confidence moved by chief minister H D Kumaraswamy, Yeddyurappa told Siddaramaiah, the Congress Legislature Party leader, that the whip he has issued against the rebel MLAs has no value.
First Published: Tue, July 23 2019. 19:55 IST

