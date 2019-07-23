Karnataka CM H D Kumaraswamy loses trust vote; Cong-JD(S) govt falls

In a major setback, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy lost the trust vote and the Congress-JD(S) government fell in the state on Tuesday.

Speaker Ramesh Kumar said that the confidence motion received 99 votes in favour and 105 against.

Earlier today, Congress leader Siddaramaiah and Leader of the opposition B S Yeddyurappa of BJP were locked in a wordy duel in the assembly over the fate of whip issued to the rebel MLAs whose resignation has threatened the continuity of the coalition government.

During the resumed debate on motion of confidence moved by chief minister H D Kumaraswamy, Yeddyurappa told Siddaramaiah, the Congress Legislature Party leader, that the whip he has issued against the rebel MLAs has no value.