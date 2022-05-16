Kerala by-election Congress' first popularity test after Udaipur meeting

Immediately after the Congress’s Navsankalp Chintan Shivir, organised in Udaipur, the Congress leadership will be facing its first electoral test at the Thrikkakara (Ernakulam district) by-election in Kerala. Though it is considered one of the easier battles by many, a lot is at stake for Rahul Gandhi, AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal, and the state leadership.

Any adverse electoral fallout may have an impact on Gandhi because this falls in the state he represents as a member of parliament and Venugopal because it is his home state. For the CPI(M), on the other hand, it ...