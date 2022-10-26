Kerala guv writes to CM Vijayan, wants finance minister Balagopal sacked

-
ALSO READ
Kerala FM blames Centre for cutting resources by Rs 23,000 crore
'Captain' on sticky wicket: Bypoll defeat, gold scam queer Pinarayi's pitch
Aiming for cooperative federalism, govt created Centre-states mistrust
Imran Khan found guilty of corrupt practices by Pak EC; disqualified
Bumper GST collections could lead to compensation windfall for states
-
In a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday, Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan informed that he has "ceased to enjoy pleasure" in Finance Minister KN Balagopal, indicating his withdrawal from the state cabinet, reported Press Trust of India quoting an official source said.
The Kerala governor, in the letter, wrote, "Reported statements of Balagopal are in violation of the oath I had administered to him. A minister who deliberately violates the oath and undermines the unity and integrity of India can't continue to enjoy my pleasure" quoted ANI.
Khan, in his letter, alleged that Balagopal delivered a speech at a University campus in Thiruvananthapuram on October 19, seeking to stoke the fire of regionalism and provincialism and undermining the unity of India.
"The finance minister whose main source of revenue is alcohol and lottery, is raising the question whether the governor who is from UP can understand the Kerala education system...
But I would advise him that don't make the same comment about the judges of the Supreme Court," Khan added.
Saying that he has "ceased to enjoy pleasure" in the state FM, Khan also directed CM Vijayan to take action, which is constitutionally appropriate.
However, Vijayan wrote back to Khan, stating that the speech was nothing but a political response and it was not meant to lower the dignity of the governor, reported IANS.
Khan wrote in his letter to CM, "In these circumstances, I am left with no option but to convey that KN Balagopal has ceased to enjoy my pleasure. I hope that you consider the matter with the seriousness it deserves and take action which is constitutionally appropriate," quoted ANI.
As per Article 164 of the Indian Constitution, the chief minister shall be appointed by the governor, the other Ministers shall be appointed by the governor on the advice of the Chief Minister, and the Ministers shall hold office at the pleasure of the governor.(With agencies inputs)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, October 26 2022. 14:36 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU