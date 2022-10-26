Kerala guv writes to CM Vijayan, wants finance minister Balagopal sacked

In a letter to Chief Minister on Wednesday, governor Arif Mohammed Khan informed that he has "ceased to enjoy pleasure" in KN Balagopal, indicating his withdrawal from the state cabinet, reported Press Trust of India quoting an official source said.

The governor, in the letter, wrote, "Reported statements of Balagopal are in violation of the oath I had administered to him. A minister who deliberately violates the oath and undermines the unity and integrity of India can't continue to enjoy my pleasure" quoted ANI.

Khan, in his letter, alleged that Balagopal delivered a speech at a University campus in Thiruvananthapuram on October 19, seeking to stoke the fire of regionalism and provincialism and undermining the unity of India.

"The whose main source of revenue is alcohol and lottery, is raising the question whether the governor who is from UP can understand the education system...

But I would advise him that don't make the same comment about the judges of the Supreme Court," Khan added.

Saying that he has "ceased to enjoy pleasure" in the state FM, Khan also directed CM Vijayan to take action, which is constitutionally appropriate.

However, Vijayan wrote back to Khan, stating that the speech was nothing but a political response and it was not meant to lower the dignity of the governor, reported IANS.

Khan wrote in his letter to CM, "In these circumstances, I am left with no option but to convey that KN Balagopal has ceased to enjoy my pleasure. I hope that you consider the matter with the seriousness it deserves and take action which is constitutionally appropriate," quoted ANI.

As per Article 164 of the Indian Constitution, the chief minister shall be appointed by the governor, the other Ministers shall be appointed by the governor on the advice of the Chief Minister, and the Ministers shall hold office at the pleasure of the governor.

(With agencies inputs)