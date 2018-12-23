Leader leaves Dhinakaran faction of AIADMK, shakes up Tamil Nadu politics

Senthil Balaji, former Tamil Nadu transport minister and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) chief T T V Dhinakaran's close aide, joined the DMK recently.

The move not only came as a setback for the AMMK chief but also created speculation that others, including Thanga Tamilselvan — another close aide of Dhinakaran —will move to the DMK or the Edappadi Palaniswami-O Panneerselvam led faction, which rules the state now. If this happens, experts say, it may change equations in the western Tamil Nadu belt, dominated by the Goundars and the Thevars, the communities over ...