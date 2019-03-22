Lokpal must probe magazine's allegations against Yeddyurappa: Congress

The Congress on Friday said the Lokpal must investigate a new magazine's report that said Karnataka BJP leader B S Yeddyurappa paid Rs 1,800 crore in bribes to top leaders of his party.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi should clarify the allegations against Yeddyurappa, said Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala at a press conference in New Delhi.

Surjewala said the report by Caravan magazine cited a diary which was seized by the Income Tax Department during raids and allegedly contains details of pay-offs to senior BJP leaders

"Prima facie, this is a case of investigating all BJP leaders, right from the PM and downwards. It is a fit case to be investigated by the newly appointed Lokpal," he said, referring to the country’s anti-corruption ombudsman.

Surjewala read out a purported conversation between Yeddyurappa, a former chief minister of Karnataka, and a BJP leader alluding to the bribery.

"The diary with B S Yeddyurappa's signature on it was with the Income Tax Department since 2017. If that is the case why did Modi and the BJP not get it investigated," Surjewala said.

"Has the Modi government refused permission to order a probe into the pay-offs? Is the diary not proof of corruption by the BJP leadership," he said.

There was no immediate reaction from the BJP on the allegations.