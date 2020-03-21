Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath resigns, BJP set to form govt

Congress leader Kamal Nath resigned as chief minister of Madhya Pradesh on Friday. The resignation ends the 15-month tenure of the Congress in Madhya Pradesh and paves the way for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to return to power.

The resignation came a few hours before the test of strength in the House as directed by the Supreme Court. Governor Lalji Tandon accepted the resignation of Nath and asked him to continue as acting chief minister till alternative arrangements are made. In an emotional address before tendering his resignation, Nath said, “In the past ...