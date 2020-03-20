- MP floor test LIVE: Kamal Nath to address media on state's political crisis
- MP crisis: SC directs Speaker to hold floor test by 5 pm on Friday
- MP trust vote at 5 pm on Friday; BJP says Congress govt fall imminent
- MP Speaker rejects SC proposal to interact with rebel Congress MLAs
- BJP asks its MPs to be present in Lok Sabha and support Finance Bill 2020
- SC refuses proposal to produce rebel MP Cong MLAs in judges chamber
- A look at Jyotiraditya Scindia's tenure as Union Minister with the Congress
- MP Congress moves SC seeking access to its rebel MLAs kept in Bengaluru
- Insulting, says Rahul on Oppn not being allowed to ask questions in LS
- Madhya Pradesh row: Cong gets a breather as House adjourned till March 26
MP floor test LIVE: Kamal Nath to address media on state's political crisis
Madhya Pradesh Political Crisis: SC directed the Speaker of MP Vidhan Sabha that vote test of the govt's majority be done today. Stay tuned for MP floor test LIVE updates at Business Standard
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath. Photo: @ANI
MP floor test live updates: Madhya Pradesh is in the midst of a political crisis. The Supreme Court had on Thursday ordered chief minister Kamal Nath-led Congress government to face floor test in the MP Vidhan Sabha by today (i.e, Friday). As per the apex court's order, the trust vote has been mentioned in Madhya Pradesh Assembly's list of business for today at 2 pm. Ahead of the floor test, Kamal Nath is set to address media today.
The Congress-led government has been pushed to the brink following of former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. The state assembly speaker Narmada Prasad Prajapati late Thursday night accepted the resignations of the remaining 16 rebel Congress MLAs who have been in Bengaluru since March 9.
With this, the resignations of all 22 MLAs in Scindia's camp brings down the total strength of the assembly to 206 where the ruling Congress with 92 members and seven allied MLAs is now at least five short of a simple majority of 104. The opposition BJP with 107 MLAs is three more than the simple majority.
"In the wake of the Supreme Court directions on Thursday, the legislature is following the judiciary, while the constitution is silent," the Speaker Narmada Prasad Prajapati said while announcing the acceptance of resignations of 16 MLAs.
Earlier, the state legislative Assembly had been adjourned until March 26 in view of the coronavirus pandemic.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh