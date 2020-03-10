- BJP got 64% of Rs 2,513-cr political donations from unknown sources in FY19
Madhya Pradesh govt crisis LIVE: All ministers resign, Rahul meets Sonia
A legislative party meeting of the Congress will take place in Bhopal on Tuesday. Read live updates on Madhya Pradesh political crisis
A faction led by Jyotiraditya Scindia who, along with at least 17 legislators, went incommunicado, sparking intense speculation about the fate of Kamal Nath-led Congress government.
In a surprise move, all 20 Cabinet ministers in the Madhya Pradesh government tendered their resignations to Chief Minister Kamal Nath at around 11:30 pm Monday, plunging the state's Congress government into a political uncertainty. The CM accepted their resignations and is likely to reconstitute the Cabinet today.
Meanwhile, according to media reports, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi reached the residence of current president Sonia Gandhi to dusciss the political crisis in Madhya Pradesh after several MLAs close to former Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia flew to Bengaluru and went incommunicado. A legislative party meeting of the Congress will take place in Bhopal on Tuesday.
Earlier, allegations had been made against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the principal Opposition in the state, for holding at least eight Madhya Pradesh MLAs against their will at a resort in Gurugram and in Bengaluru.
In the 2018 Assembly election, Congress, which had won 114 seats in the 230-member House, had formed the government with the support of four Independent MLAs and two BSP MLAs, and a legislator from the Samajwadi Party (SP). The BJP had secured 109 seats in the state Assembly.
