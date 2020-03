Madhya Pradesh CM writes to guv for removal of 6 ministers from MP cabinet

Amid a political crisis in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister on Tuesday wrote to state Governor Lalji Tandon seeking immediate removal of six ministers who belonged to the camp of expelled leader

The copy of the letter, shared by a state spokesman, mentioned the names of Imarati Devi, Tulsi Silawat, Govind Singh Rajput, Mahendra Singh Sisodiya, Pradyumn Singh Tomar and Prabhuram Chaudhari.