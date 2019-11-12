- Maharashtra government formation LIVE updates: NCP gets governor's invite
- More twists in Maharashtra tale: Governor rejects Sena claim, invites NCP
- S Jaishankar urges Gujarat HC to quash Congress leader's plea on RS by-poll
- Amid Maharashtra drama, BJP loses its oldest ally Shiv Sena at Centre
- SC to deliver verdict on Nov 13 on pleas of disqualified Karnataka MLAs
- Maharashtra govt formation highlights: Guv invites NCP; Impasse continues
- Sonia, top Cong leaders consider Maharashtra options; Pawar meets NCP MLAs
- Shiv Sena minister in Modi govt resigns, slams 'falsehood' in Delhi
- Govt afraid of truth, suppressing farmer suicides' report: Priyanka Gandhi
- Here's how the trust to construct and run the Ram temple could function
Maharashtra government formation LIVE updates: NCP gets governor's invite
Maharashtra govt formation: If the NCP, too, fails to furnish letters of support from Congress and Shiv Sena, the prospect of President's rule would loom over Maharashtra
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Maharashtra continues to be without a new government 19 days after election results. The Shiv Sena failed to cobble up the numbers on Monday, prompting Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to ask the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) to form a government. The NCP has to get back to the governor by 8.30 pm on Tuesday as the Congress party considers if it can support the Sena, its ideological rival, in an alliance government along with the NCP.
The Sena has 56 MLAs, the NCP 54 and the Congress 44 in the 288-member Maharashtra assembly where the majority mark is 145.
The BJP, which is ruling in the interim, has 105 MLAs and opted out of forming a government when its ally, the Sena, insisted on the Chief Minister's post.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh