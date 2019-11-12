JUST IN
Maharashtra government formation LIVE updates: NCP gets governor's invite

Maharashtra govt formation: If the NCP, too, fails to furnish letters of support from Congress and Shiv Sena, the prospect of President's rule would loom over Maharashtra

BS Web Team 

Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar, Sonia Gandhi
Maharashtra continues to be without a new government 19 days after election results. The Shiv Sena failed to cobble up the numbers on Monday, prompting Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to ask the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) to form a government. The NCP has to get back to the governor by 8.30 pm on Tuesday as the Congress party considers if it can support the Sena, its ideological rival, in an alliance government along with the NCP.

The Sena has 56 MLAs, the NCP 54 and the Congress 44 in the 288-member Maharashtra assembly where the majority mark is 145.

The BJP, which is ruling in the interim, has 105 MLAs and opted out of forming a government when its ally, the Sena, insisted on the Chief Minister's post.

