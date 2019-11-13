- Maharashtra govt formation: Prez rule imposed, but Cong-NCP-Sena talks on
- Parties can still stake claim: Experts on President rule in Maharashtra
- Congress to work towards common minimum programme with NCP in Maharashtra
- Maharashtra govt formation: SC refuses urgent hearing on Sena's petition
- Got Rs 356 cr in donations from Tata trust in 2018-19: BJP tells EC
- Union Cabinet, Governor recommend President's rule in Maharashtra
- Modi convenes cabinet meet, Maharashtra political logjam likely on agenda
- After Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, now LJP snubs BJP before polls in Jharkhand
- Sanjay Raut tweets, 'we will succeed' despite setback to Shiv Sena
- Shiv Sena quits govt, BJP's Javadekar to lead heavy industries ministry
Maharashtra govt formation LIVE updates: Cong-NCP need more time, says Sena
Maharashtra government formation: Shiv Sena has filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the Governor's decision. The court is likely to hear the matter today
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Congress leaders during a meeting with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), in Mumbai | PTI
After 20 days of an endless parley between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress Party, President's rule has been imposed in Maharashtra. The power struggle in Maharashtra took everyone by surprise when 30-year-old allies BJP and Shiv Sena parted ways. The BJP, which is ruling in the interim, has 105 MLAs and opted out of forming a government when its ally, the Sena, insisted on the Chief Minister's post. The Thackeray-led right-wing party then sought to cobble up support to form a government from arch-rivals NCP and Congress. While the NCP was willing to back the Sena, its ally Congress was sceptical about the vision and sustainability of the proposed alliance.
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said the Congress, the NCP and his party will work out a formula for formation of the government in Maharashtra facing political uncertainty for nearly three weeks now.'
The President's Rule has given an additional six months to the key actors in Maharashtra power play to redraw strategies and rethink allegiances.
Meanwhile, Shiv Sena has filed a petition in the Supreme Court stating that the Governor did not give the party enough time to get the required numbers to form a government. The Supreme court is likely to take up the matter for hearing today.
With 54 MLAs, the NCP is the third-largest party after the BJP (105) and the Shiv Sena (56). The NCP's ally Congress has 44 winning candidates in the 288-member house where the majority mark is 145.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh