JUST IN
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National

Maharashtra govt formation LIVE updates: Cong-NCP need more time, says Sena

Maharashtra government formation: Shiv Sena has filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the Governor's decision. The court is likely to hear the matter today

BS Web Team 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Congress leaders in Maharashtra
Congress leaders during a meeting with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), in Mumbai | PTI
After 20 days of an endless parley between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress Party, President's rule has been imposed in Maharashtra. The power struggle in Maharashtra took everyone by surprise when 30-year-old allies BJP and Shiv Sena parted ways. The BJP, which is ruling in the interim, has 105 MLAs and opted out of forming a government when its ally, the Sena, insisted on the Chief Minister's post. The Thackeray-led right-wing party then sought to cobble up support to form a government from arch-rivals NCP and Congress. While the NCP was willing to back the Sena, its ally Congress was sceptical about the vision and sustainability of the proposed alliance.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said the Congress, the NCP and his party will work out a formula for formation of the government in Maharashtra facing political uncertainty for nearly three weeks now.'

The President's Rule has given an additional six months to the key actors in Maharashtra power play to redraw strategies and rethink allegiances.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena has filed a petition in the Supreme Court stating that the Governor did not give the party enough time to get the required numbers to form a government. The Supreme court is likely to take up the matter for hearing today. 

With 54 MLAs, the NCP is the third-largest party after the BJP (105) and the Shiv Sena (56). The NCP's ally Congress has 44 winning candidates in the 288-member house where the majority mark is 145.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh