Maharashtra govt formation LIVE: Sena, NCP, Cong likely to seal deal today

Maharashtra government formation LIVE updates: Maharashtra's political impasse is likely to end today with the Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress Party inching towards sealing a deal. Giving last-minute touches to the tie-up, Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya met NCP chief Sharad Pawar late night on Thursday. The Shiv Sena's Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut was also present at the meeting.
Today, a series of meetings have been lined up in Mumbai of the Shiv Sena, Congress, later Congress-NCP and their allies and finally among the top leaders of Sena-NCP-Congress.
It's expected that the three parties alliance - likely to be christened 'Maha Vikas Aghadi', will be formally announced.
The Maharashtra Assembly elections were fought by two alliances - BJP-Shiv Sena and Congress-NCP. The BJP-Shiv Sena coalition comfortably crossed the majority mark. However, the saffron parties severed ties with each other and as none of the political parties succeeded in getting the numbers, Maharashtra governor imposed President's rule on the state.
