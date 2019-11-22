Maharashtra govt formation LIVE: Sena, NCP, Cong likely to seal deal today

formation LIVE updates: Maharashtra's political impasse is likely to end today with the Shiv Sena, Nationalist (NCP) and the inching towards sealing a deal. Giving last-minute touches to the tie-up, and his son Aaditya met chief Sharad Pawar late night on Thursday. The Shiv Sena's Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut was also present at the meeting.

Today, a series of meetings have been lined up in Mumbai of the Shiv Sena, Congress, later Congress- and their allies and finally among the top leaders of Sena-NCP-Congress.

It's expected that the three parties alliance - likely to be christened 'Maha Vikas Aghadi', will be formally announced.

The were fought by two alliances - BJP- and Congress- The BJP- coalition comfortably crossed the majority mark. However, the saffron parties severed ties with each other and as none of the political parties succeeded in getting the numbers, Maharashtra governor imposed President's rule on the state.