JUST IN
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National

Uddhav Thackeray, his son Aaditya meet NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai
Business Standard

Maharashtra govt formation LIVE: Sena, NCP, Cong likely to seal deal today

Maharashtra government formation LIVE updates: Shiv Sena, NCP, Congress alliance - likely to be christened 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' - is likely to be formally announced today

BS Web Team 

Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar, Sonia Gandhi

Maharashtra government formation LIVE updates: Maharashtra's political impasse is likely to end today with the Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress Party inching towards sealing a deal. Giving last-minute touches to the tie-up, Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya met NCP chief Sharad Pawar late night on Thursday. The Shiv Sena's Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut was also present at the meeting.

Today, a series of meetings have been lined up in Mumbai of the Shiv Sena, Congress, later Congress-NCP and their allies and finally among the top leaders of Sena-NCP-Congress.

It's expected that the three parties alliance - likely to be christened 'Maha Vikas Aghadi', will be formally announced.

The Maharashtra Assembly elections were fought by two alliances - BJP-Shiv Sena and Congress-NCP. The BJP-Shiv Sena coalition comfortably crossed the majority mark. However, the saffron parties severed ties with each other and as none of the political parties succeeded in getting the numbers, Maharashtra governor imposed President's rule on the state.
First Published: Fri, November 22 2019. 09:22 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU