Mamata will turn 'political refugee' in 2021 polls: Shah tells BJP workers

West Bengal Chief Minister will lose state elections next year and become a "political refugee" because of her stand on security issues, said home minister on Tuesday in a speech to BJP workers.

"Bengal is the only only state where industry of political violence is flourishing,” said Shah during speech at a virtual rally, adding the state government had been corrupt in its management of Cyclone Amphan last month.

"We may have won 303 seats in Lok Sabha polls (in 2019), but for me most important are 18 we pocketed in Bengal. People of Bengal with reduce to a political refugee because of her stand on CAA,” said referring to the Citizenship Amendment Act, a controversial law that got presidential assent last year and grants Indian citizenship based on religion.

The BJP won 18 seats out of a 42 Lok Sabha seats last year compared to the 22 won by Chief Minister Banerjee’s (TMC) party, and the have been at loggerheads since then.