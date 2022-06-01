Many problems will ease if PM Modi sheds his ego: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

Many problems can be solved if Prime Minister drops his ego, MP suggested on Wednesday.

Raut was addressing a gathering at the inauguration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Sanskrutik Bhavan in Pune.

"Only one message of Gautam Buddha should be kept in mind and that is to leave the ego. The people who dropped their ego have become victorious (in life). But some people nurture ego. If the ego is set aside, then many issues plaguing society, the state and the country will be solved. Someone should convey this to Narendra Modi," the Sena MP said.

Speaking about the upcoming elections to various municipal corporations in Maharashtra, Raut referred to Hanuman Chalisa.

"Hanuman Chalisa should be recited but people's problems are also important. Shiv Sena's corporators work hard to solve many basic issues concerning people but we didn't announce this on loudspeakers. But this time we will also put up loudspeakers to tell people about what has done," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)