Mehbooba indulging in 'politics of hatred' after losing ground in J&K: BJP

president Ravinder Raina on Saturday lashed out at PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, accusing her of indulging in “ of hatred” after losing ground in the Union Territory.



Raina was reacting to an alleged statement of the PDP chief asking the Union government to “learn lessons from the happenings in the neighbourhood” -- apparently referring to the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan -- and hold dialogue with the people of and restore its special status.



The leader, however, said India is a powerful country and capable of destroying terror groups like Taliban, Al-Qaeda, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), and Hizbul Mujahideen to maintain the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country.



“Mehbooba is under some misconception. India is a powerful country and our Prime Minister is Narendra Modi unlike (US president) Joe Biden who withdrew from Afghanistan. Whether it is the Taliban, Al-Qaeda, LeT, JeM, or Hizbul… anyone who conspires against India will be destroyed,” the leader said.



“The PDP president has committed a great sin against the country. People of are patriots who love their nation and are keeping the national flag flying high. They are helping the police, Army and paramilitary forces in combating terrorism,” he said.



He further claimed that Mufti has lost ground in Jammu and Kashmir and the people have rejected her.



“Now, she is remembering the Taliban which has destroyed Afghanistan, killed innocent women and children, and trampling on the rights of people, including journalists and sportspersons,” Raina said.



“We will not allow any conspiracy agenda to succeed. She (Mufti) is playing dirty politics, of hatred and poisoning the minds of the people,” he alleged.



He said the world is witness to how police and other security forces with the help of local people have tackled terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir since 1990.



“We wiped out LeT, JeM and other terror groups in relentless operations which are continuing to ensure peace in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.



“We will not accept any anti-national agenda and anyone working against the interests of the country will be dealt with strongly,” he added.

