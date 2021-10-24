Mehbooba Mufti alleges Centre uses "repression" to deal with J&K situation

-
ALSO READ
Will press for restoration of J-K's special status at PM's meeting: Mufti
Even Ambedkar would have been slandered as pro-Pakistan by BJP: Mufti
Suppression in J&K must end to make PM's dialogue process credible: Mufti
Google asked to preserve data of Parra's emails to Pak terror groups:Police
Restore Jammu and Kashmir's statehood, says Cong ahead of PM's meeting
-
People's Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday alleged that "repression" is the only method of the Centre to deal with the Jammu and Kashmir situation.
"Even after turning Kashmir into an open-air prison, Bipin Rawat's statement comes as no surprise because repression is GOIs only method to deal with the situation in J & K. It also contradicts their official narrative that all is well here," Mufti said in a tweet reacting to Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat's statement over warning of further curbs in Kashmir.
Bipin Rawat had on Saturday said that "overflow" of the situation in Afghanistan can happen in Jammu and Kashmir and "we have to prepare for it".
"What is happening in Afghanistan, we know its overflow can happen in Jammu and Kashmir, We have to prepare for it, seal our borders, monitoring has become very important. We have to keep an eye on who's coming from outside, checking should be done," CDS Gen Rawat said on the sidelines of an event in Guwahati.
Talking about internal security, he said that every citizen should be educated about it."Nobody will come to our defence, we have to defend ourselves, defend our people, and defend our property. Internal security is very much, a concern for us and in order to defend, I think we must actually educate our people about internal security," Gen Rawat said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU