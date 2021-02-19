'Metro Man' E Sreedharan to join BJP ahead of Assembly polls in Kerala

-
'Metroman' E Sreedharan, a much-admired technocrat who is credited with changing the face of public transport system in the country, will join the BJP giving a boost to the saffron party ahead of the Assembly polls in Kerala
The entry of Sreedharan into politics through the BJP was announced by state party chief K Surendran at a press conference here on Thursday.
Surendran said the official function of his joining the party will be held during its two-week long Vijaya Yatra commencing on February 21 from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram to "expose the misrule" of the present LDF government and previous dispensation led by UDF and prepare the party's ground for the Assembly elections likely to be held in the month of April.
