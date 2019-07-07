MK Stalin's son Udhayanidhi parlays a career in cinema into one in politics

Cinema personalities make good politicians in Tamil Nadu. And it is no accident that Udhayanidhi Stalin, who is son of DMK President M K Stalin and grew up in politics and the cinema, should now get a job in the party. He entered the film industry some years ago as a producer and then as an actor.

Now he has parlayed his career in the cinema into one in politics when the DMK appointed him secretary to the youth wing of the party, an office his father held from 1982 to 2017. Udhayanidhi has said he will also continue acting in movies. However, it is speculated he will contest the ...