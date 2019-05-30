Modi 2.0 Cabinet: Rajnath Singh, BJP's old guard and man for all seasons

Rajnath Singh was on Thursday administered the oath of office by President Ram Nath Kovind at the swearing-in ceremony of the new government at Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi.



Former Bharatiya Janata Party President and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Rajnath Singh served as the Union Home Minister of India in the first term of the Modi government. He was also the head of the BJP's manifesto drafting committee for the Lok Sabha elections.

During his tenure, Singh had to deal with many challenges, including intelligence lapses leading to terror attacks in places like Uri, Pathankot and Pulwama. The situation in Kashmir is also said to have deteriorated. There remain many challenges for whoever ends up leading the home ministry. Singh is known as a moderate.

In the previous National Democratic Alliance government, under Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Singh was the agriculture minister from 2003 to 2004. Before that, he had been the 19th chief minister of Uttar Pradesh (from October 28, 2000, to March 8, 2002).

He won the Lucknow Lok Sabha constituency of Uttar Pradesh in 2014 and 2019. He has previously represented Ghaziabad Lok Sabha constituency from May 16, 2009 to May 16, 2014.