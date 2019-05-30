Modi 2.0 Cabinet: S Jaishankar, diplomat, then corporate, now a minister

-
ALSO READ
Oath-taking ceremony LIVE: Modi, ministers sworn in at a grand ceremony
Modi swearing-in: Raisina Hill gears up for its biggest-ever event
In pics: 14 industrialists who are expected to attend Modi's swearing-in
In pictures: Film stars at Narendra Modi's swearing-in oath ceremony
Modi 2.0: Portfolios 10 key members of BJP might get in the new Cabinet
-
Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Thursday took oath of office at the swearing-in ceremony of the new government at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Raisina Hill.
Subrahmanyam Jaishankar was a career diplomat in the Indian Foreign Service and retired as Foreign Secretary in January 2018. He then joined Tata Sons as President, Global Corporate Affairs. He was India's Ambassador to the USA, China, Czech Republic, and Singapore at different points of time.
Jaishankar is said to have been instrumental in several high-profile diplomatic wins for India viz. locking the Indo-US Nuclear Agreement in 2006, the infamous Devyani Khobragade case, Tarapur nuclear fuel issue etc.
Jaishankar, 63, who retired on January 28, 2018 after steering India's foreign policy during his three-year tenure as the top diplomat of the country from January 2015, had reportedly sought, and received, the waiver of the mandatory 'cooling off period' of one year for retired bureaucrats before they join the private sector.
In addition to English, Jaishankar speaks Russian, Tamil, Hindi, Mandarin and a bit of Japanese and Hungarian.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU