Modi 2.0 Cabinet: S Jaishankar, diplomat, then corporate, now a minister

was a career diplomat in the Indian Foreign Service and retired as Foreign Secretary in January 2018. He then joined as President, Global Corporate Affairs. He was India's Ambassador to the USA, China, Czech Republic, and Singapore at different points of time.

Jaishankar is said to have been instrumental in several high-profile diplomatic wins for India viz. locking the Indo-US Nuclear Agreement in 2006, the infamous Devyani Khobragade case, Tarapur nuclear fuel issue etc.

Jaishankar, 63, who retired on January 28, 2018 after steering India's foreign policy during his three-year tenure as the top diplomat of the country from January 2015, had reportedly sought, and received, the waiver of the mandatory 'cooling off period' of one year for retired bureaucrats before they join the private sector.

In addition to English, Jaishankar speaks Russian, Tamil, Hindi, Mandarin and a bit of Japanese and Hungarian.