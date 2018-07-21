Modi govt faces Opposition challenge in Parliament: Who said what

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA Government sailed through its first-floor test in by defeating the No-Confidence Motion moved by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Friday.

The government had a comfortable majority of 325 votes in its favour, who voted against the compared to 126 votes by the Opposition parties out of total 451 Members of Parliament present in

Biju Janata Dal members had staged a walk-out while NDA ally Shiv Sena abstained from voting.

The NDA victory came after an 11-hour debate, followed by a 90-minute reply by the Prime Minister, during which he listed out the achievements of his government and underlined the failures of the Congress and its allies during their previous terms.

Prime Minister said the Congress's arrogance was behind the no-confidence motion against the government in the and dared the Opposition party to bring another trust vote in 2024.

In his reply to the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha, Modi said his fate was in the hands of 1.25 billion people of India and that he prayed to Lord Shiva and the countrymen that the Congress leader brings another no-confidence motion in 2024.

"I pray to God to give you (Gandhi) strength to bring a no-confidence motion in 2024 also. My best wishes are with you," the prime minister said.

He accused the Congress of creating instability in the country when it is not in power and cited instances of the past in this regard.

"The Congress has misused no-confidence motions to spread instability in the country," he alleged in his speech.

"The country is not unaware of the history of one family which stoked political instability in the country time and again for its selfish interests," he said.

Here's what the opposition said at the end of the day:

'PM speech old rhetoric, dramebaazi'

UPA chairperson described Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech during no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha as an "old rhetoric" and Congress President said it was "weak".

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said: "We posed questions to Prime Minister Modi on Rafael deal, Nirav Modi but he didn't answer any.

"His speech was 'dramebaazi' (theatrics). He didn't say anything for people of Andhra Pradesh. He was saying what previous governments had done and not what his government has done in four years," he said.

'Bharatiya Janata Party has betrayed' the state yet again

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said that "Bharatiya Janata Party has betrayed" the state yet again.

Kasineni Srinivas of the TDP, which had quit the ruling NDA coalition in March protesting against the government not giving a special package to Andhra Pradesh, had moved the motion during Zero Hour which was admitted by the Speaker.

Naidu, who will be travelling to New Delhi on Saturday, said that he would address the nation about the current situation of the state.

"Sentiments of 5 crore people of Andhra Pradesh are hurt. I'm coming to Delhi on July 21. I want to tell the nation what is being done to the state. has betrayed us yet again and that's unfortunate," said Chandrababu Naidu while speaking to ANI.

Meanwhile, another Telugu Desam Party MP Jayadev Galla said that the Prime Minister is tying up with the rivals to weaken the state.

"For him (PM) to say that we are doing something for political gain it is ridiculous. He is tying up with our rivals while he is still in alliance with us and trying to weaken by starving our state (Andhra Pradesh) of funds," Jayadev Galla told ANI.

TDP MP K Srinivas dubbed the defeat of the Opposition a 'moral victory'. He said, "It is not about majority, it is about morality. Morality won today. We wanted to showcase the failures of PM and his govt. You take unemployment, farmers distress, economic slowdown and more. He has failed in every aspect and lost the trust of people of the country."

Congress' Jyotiraditya Scindia remarked, "The Prime Minister in his two-hour speech didn't address any of the woes of the common man. What says and what it does is a difference between the reality and what they try and conjure up. That is the signal that has gone out."

Here's what the had to say about the no-confidence motion:

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government for sailing through the No-Confidence Motion in the Lok Sabha, saying that the victory is a "defeat of familism."

In a series of tweets, Shah said, "Keeping the light of democracy above the negative of familism, I express my gratitude on behalf of the BJP to all our colleagues, all political parties and all the MPs who have shown their faith in Prime Minister Modi's government."

"Without any majority, the unconstitutional Congress and its fraternity have shown not only its political bankruptcy by bringing a No-Confidence Motion against the government who was elected by the people of the country with an absolute majority, but the Congress has also repeated their history of crushing the country's democracy," Shah tweeted.

Smriti Irani said, "Defeat of Congress & opposition is a precursor to their defeat in 2019 It also gives the public at large a sense of how scattered opposition is & has given citizens a look into what kind of strategy Congress is willing to embrace that there is instability in the country."

Meanwhile, Union Minister MJ Akbar said, " answered each and every question that was posed to him. He literally shattered the Congress."

Taking a dig at Congress President Rahul Gandhi's unexpected hug to the Prime Minister in the Parliament, Union Minister Jitender Singh remarked, "Rahul Gandhi's hug to has done him more harm than good. What he did was also against the parliamentary decorum."

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, on the other hand, said that the result in Parliament is the reflection of people's trust in the Modi-led government. He stated, "The numbers have increased because the trust of people has also grown in the Modi Government."