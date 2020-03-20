MP CM quits: People's victory for Scindia; Singhvi says 'democracy lost'

leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday termed Chief Minister Kamal Nath's resignation as people's victory in Madhya Pradesh. The former MP, whose exit from that party led to the fall of the government, said he has always believed that should be a medium of serving people. "However, the (Kamal Nath-led) government had digressed from that path," Scindia tweeted. Truth has prevailed, he added. Earlier, tendred his resignation to Governor Lalji Tandon. Kamal Nath, in his resignation letter, states that "All that has happened in Madhya Pradesh in the last two weeks is a new chapter in the weakening of democratic principles." Today democracy defeated by hotel diplomacy: Singhvi The has alleged that the 'hotel diplomacy' has won against the real democracy after the government in Madhya Pradesh collapsed following the resignation of from the Chief Minister's post. Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi tweeted: "Today democracy defeated by hotel diplomacy." Ahead of the floor test, the Congress could not muster a majority after an open rebellion by 22 Congress MLAs, including six ministers. ALSO READ: MP political crisis LIVE The apex court on Thursday directed the Kamal Nath government to prove majority by Friday 5 p.m. After the apex court's ruling, the Speaker accepted the resignation of the 16 MLAs and MLA Sharad Kaul. The resignation of six MLAs was accepted by the Speaker earlier. The Congress government fell after surviving on a razor thin majority for 15 months. The Congress strength in the House was reduced to 92 MLAs, which had 114 MLAs when the House was elected. The Congress, which was out of power since 2003, managed to form the government in 2018 after getting support from the Bahujan Samaj Party, Samajwadi Party and four Independents.

