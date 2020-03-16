- Madhya Pradesh crisis: CM Kamal Nath calls on governor Lalji Tandon
MP political crisis LIVE: Governor asks Congress to face floor test today
Madhya Pradesh floor test: The Congress-led government has been pushed to the brink following the resignation of 22 MLAs. Stay tuned for MP political crisis LIVE updates at Business Standard
Madhya Pradesh Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Govind Singh addresses Congress legislature party meeting at CM's residence in Bhopal. PTI
Madhya Pradesh Political Crisis LIVE Updates: The Budget session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly begins today. Governor Lalji Tandon has asked the Congress government to seek a trust vote after his address in the Assembly on Monday. However, holding a floor test had no mention in the List of Business (LoB) issued by the state Assembly secretariat on Sunday night.
On Saturday, the governor had directed Chief Minister Kamal Nath to seek a floor test, four days after the Congress-led government was pushed to the brink following the resignation of 22 MLAs, who are believed to be loyalists of former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, who has since joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). On Tuesday, 19 MLAs had e-mailed their resignations to the governor.
The Congress MLAs who had been camping in Jaipur amid the political crisis faced by the government returned to Bhopal on Sunday and BJP Legislature Party issued a whip to all its MLAs to remain present in the House on Monday, and vote in favour of the party during the trust vote. However, the BJP MLAs, who have been staying at a hotel in Haryana, have not returned to Bhopal so far. They had been flown to Haryana a few days back.
On Saturday, the Speaker had accepted the resignations of six ministers, who are among the 22 rebel MLAs. With this, the strength of the House has come down to 222 and the majority mark now is 112.
