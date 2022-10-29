MVA govt worked well with Centre: Aaditya Thackeray; slams Shinde

Shiv Sena leader on Saturday slammed the Eknath Shinde-led government for the loss of Tata-Airbus project and claimed that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) had worked perfectly well with the Centre than the current dispensation.

Addressing a press conference, Aaditya, whose father Uddhav Thackeray leads a faction of the Shiv Sena, criticised Chief Minister and stated that Maharashtra was going backwards because of his betrayal and demonic ambition.

When we talk about the double engine governmentDuring the time of the MVA government, our double engine with the Centre worked perfectly well, the former state minister said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) uses the term double engine government for the party or its ally's government at the Centre and the state.

After this unconstitutional government came to power, one engine has failed and whatever investment that was to come to Maharashtra is going to other states, Aaditya said.

He further said that Subhash Desai, who served as the state industries minister from 2014-2022, had brought in investments worth Rs 6.6 lakh crore during his tenure.

When we went to Davos, myself, Desai and Nitin Raut could bring in investment to the tune of Rs 80,000 crore, he said.

The important aspect is that it was the same . So, if the MVA government and the Centre could work and bring investment to Maharashtra, then why did their engine fail? he asked.

The opposition has been attacking the state government after a consortium of European aviation firm Airbus and the Tata group selected Vadodara in Gujarat for a Rs 22,000-crore project to manufacture military aircraft.

Aaditya claimed that this was the fourth major project for which other states were chosen over Maharashtra.

The Vedanta-Foxconn semiconductor project, the Medical Device Park, the Bulk Drugs Park and Tata-Airbus projects were planned in Maharashtra, but have now chosen other states, he said.

No investor has any faith in the government. Be it law and order, investment or agriculture, the focus is only on politics, he said.

