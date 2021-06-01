MVA responsible for Supreme Court striking down Maratha quota: Narayan Rane

-
ALSO READ
Move SC afresh for raising quota limit: BJP's Fadnavis to Maha govt
OBC quota in local body polls: Fadnavis blames state govt for SC ruling
Lockdown is fine, but Maharashtra govt should help the poor: Fadnavis
Priyanka Gandhi slams BJP leader Fadnavis over alleged Remdesivir hoarding
Nothing new in Budget, attempt to appropriate Central schemes: Fadnavis
-
BJP leader Narayan Rane on Monday
slammed the Maharashtra government for "failing" to protect the Maratha reservation in the Supreme Court.
"The blunders committed by the MVA government resulted into the apex court striking down the law granting quota to Marathas in jobs and education," he told reporters.
Rane demanded the government grant quota to Marathas as done by the erstwhile Devendra Fadnavis government.
"The government should also give a Rs 3,000 crore package to Marathas," Rane said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU