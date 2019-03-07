Data watch: Pro-govt pages, BJP spend most on Facebook, Insta ads in Feb

-
ALSO READ
Litmus test for Google, Facebook
LS polls 2019: Facebook to tell users who paid for, published political ads
Facebook, Instagram tighten screws on political ads ahead of 2019 elections
Specialists to monitor ads and content on Facebook for 2019 Lok Sabha polls
Think tank asks panel to probe Facebook's lobbying practices in India
-
With the 2019 Lok Sabha elections drawing close, it appears that parties and politicians have upped their ad game with pro-government ads leading the race on social media.
The monthly report (February 1-March 2) put out by Facebook, in its effort to increase transparency, shows that Bharat Ke Mann Ki Baat spent over Rs 1 crore — the highest amount — for running 1,168 advertisements across Facebook/Instagram. Moreover, these ads appear to be ghost ads as they ran without any disclaimer.
The list also shows that the top three advertisers are all pro-government pages, namely — Bharat Ke Mann Ki Baat, Nation with NaMo and MyGov India, the only verified account amongst the top three. They cumulatively spend over Rs 1.7 crore for promoting 1,913 ads, that too, without running any disclaimer on who has paid for the ad.
A screenshot of the ads put out by MyGov India Facebook page
However, all three pages also sponsored ads with disclaimers and spent over Rs 39 lakh in 840 ads collectively.
Interestingly, MyGov India spent Rs 913,786 in just nine ads in February.
At the 10th position in the list is the verified page of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that spent Rs 660,404 for two ads with the disclaimer of its handle name. Here are the top 20 page names in order of the highest amount spent:
|Page Name
|Disclaimer
|Amount Spent (Rs)
|Number of Ads in Library
|Bharat Ke Mann Ki Baat
|These ads ran without a disclaimer
|10160240
|1168
|Nation with NaMo
|These ads ran without a disclaimer
|5224296
|631
|MyGov India
|These ads ran without a disclaimer
|2527349
|114
|Dailyhunt App
|These ads ran without a disclaimer
|2219395
|14
|Bharat Ke Mann Ki Baat
|Bharat Ke Mann Ki Baat
|1847555
|388
|Nation with NaMo
|Nation with NaMo
|1186079
|443
|Dailyhunt
|These ads ran without a disclaimer
|1094011
|2
|Great Learning
|These ads ran without a disclaimer
|1087656
|16
|MyGov India
|Akash Jain
|913786
|9
|Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
|Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
|660404
|2
|BabyChakra
|These ads ran without a disclaimer
|623766
|1
|Karnataka Towards Development
|These ads ran without a disclaimer
|620267
|9
|Naveen Patnaik
|Sasmit Patra
|448672
|13
|Transforming India
|These ads ran without a disclaimer
|373801
|4
|Public
|These ads ran without a disclaimer
|321889
|92
|NaMo Merchandise
|These ads ran without a disclaimer
|317852
|41
|Inshorts
|These ads ran without a disclaimer
|302464
|30
|HousingMan
|These ads ran without a disclaimer
|239361
|89
|Amit Shah
|These ads ran without a disclaimer
|212071
|1
Naveen Patnaik stands out
Leaving all politicians behind, the official page of Bihar Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has spent the most — Rs 862,981 — on 32 ads in February. These have been published by Sasmit Patra, Biju Janata Dal Odisha and unknown sources.
Following him is BJP chief Amit Shah's official page that spent Rs 212,071 on just one ghost advertisement.
|Page Name
|Disclaimer
|Amount Spent (Rs)
|Number of Ads in Library
|Naveen Patnaik
|Sasmit Patra
|448672
|13
|Naveen Patnaik
|Biju Janata Dal Odisha
|208135
|14
|Naveen Patnaik
|These ads ran without a disclaimer
|206174
|5
The Facebook report also stated that from February 24 to March 2, the top search words searched on Facebook and Instagram were "bjp, modi, congress, narendra modi and India."
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU