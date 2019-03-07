Data watch: Pro-govt pages, BJP spend most on Facebook, Insta ads in Feb

With the 2019 Lok Sabha elections drawing close, it appears that parties and politicians have upped their ad game with pro-government ads leading the race on social media.

The monthly report (February 1-March 2) put out by Facebook, in its effort to increase transparency, shows that Bharat Ke Mann Ki Baat spent over Rs 1 crore — the highest amount — for running 1,168 advertisements across Facebook/ Moreover, these ads appear to be ghost ads as they ran without any disclaimer.

The list also shows that the top three advertisers are all pro-government pages, namely — Bharat Ke Mann Ki Baat, Nation with NaMo and MyGov India, the only verified account amongst the top three. They cumulatively spend over Rs 1.7 crore for promoting 1,913 ads, that too, without running any disclaimer on who has paid for the ad.

A screenshot of the ads put out by MyGov India page

However, all three pages also sponsored ads with disclaimers and spent over Rs 39 lakh in 840 ads collectively.

Interestingly, MyGov India spent Rs 913,786 in just nine ads in February.

At the 10th position in the list is the verified page of that spent Rs 660,404 for two ads with the disclaimer of its handle name. Here are the top 20 page names in order of the highest amount spent:

Page Name Disclaimer Amount Spent (Rs) Number of Ads in Library Bharat Ke Mann Ki Baat These ads ran without a disclaimer 10160240 1168 Nation with NaMo These ads ran without a disclaimer 5224296 631 MyGov India These ads ran without a disclaimer 2527349 114 Dailyhunt App These ads ran without a disclaimer 2219395 14 Bharat Ke Mann Ki Baat Bharat Ke Mann Ki Baat 1847555 388 Nation with NaMo Nation with NaMo 1186079 443 Dailyhunt These ads ran without a disclaimer 1094011 2 Great Learning These ads ran without a disclaimer 1087656 16 MyGov India Akash Jain 913786 9 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) 660404 2 BabyChakra These ads ran without a disclaimer 623766 1 Karnataka Towards Development These ads ran without a disclaimer 620267 9 Naveen Patnaik Sasmit Patra 448672 13 Transforming India These ads ran without a disclaimer 373801 4 Public These ads ran without a disclaimer 321889 92 NaMo Merchandise These ads ran without a disclaimer 317852 41 Inshorts These ads ran without a disclaimer 302464 30 HousingMan These ads ran without a disclaimer 239361 89 Amit Shah These ads ran without a disclaimer 212071 1

Leaving all politicians behind, the official page of Bihar Chief Minister has spent the most — Rs 862,981 — on 32 ads in February. These have been published by Sasmit Patra, Odisha and unknown sources.

Following him is BJP chief Amit Shah's official page that spent Rs 212,071 on just one ghost advertisement.

Page Name Disclaimer Amount Spent (Rs) Number of Ads in Library Naveen Patnaik Sasmit Patra 448672 13 Naveen Patnaik Odisha 208135 14 Naveen Patnaik These ads ran without a disclaimer 206174 5

The report also stated that from February 24 to March 2, the top search words searched on Facebook and Instagram were "bjp, modi, congress, narendra modi and India."