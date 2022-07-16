NDA names Bengal guv Jagdeep Dhankhar as Vice Presidential candidate

The Democratic Alliance (NDA) has selected West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar as its candidate for the post of vice president of India, chief Jagat Prakash Nadda announced on Saturday.

The 71-year-old was appointed as governor by President Ram Nath Kovind on July 30, 2019.

parliamentary board meeting was underway earlier in evening to pick the party's candidate for the vice presidential poll.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, besides chief JP Nadda were among those attending the meeting.

Nadda lauded Dhankhar as a farmer's son, who established himself as a "people's governor".



BJP leaders noted that Dhankhar has been in public life for more than three decades, and his life story reflects the spirit of new India: "overcoming innumerable social and economic hurdles and achieving one's goals".



In 2017, the party had named the then Cabinet minister M Venkaiah Naidu, a former BJP president and veteran parliamentarian, as its vice president candidate.

Naidu had won the election comfortably to occupy the second highest constitutional post of the country. Naidu's current term ends on August 10.

The BJP is again in a strong position to ensure the victory of its candidate.

The electoral college for picking the next vice president, who is also the ex-officio Rajya Sabha chairperson, comprises members of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Out of Parliament's current strength of 780, the BJP alone has 394 MPs, more than the majority mark of 390.