NDA names Bengal guv Jagdeep Dhankhar as Vice Presidential candidate

-
ALSO READ
NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu to file her nomination today
Opposition's presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha to file nomination today
NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu to visit Tripura, Bihar on July 5
Rajya Sabha election 2022: Polling for 16 seats in 4 states today
House-proud MPs: RS elections have a lot of intricate politics behind them
-
The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has selected West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar as its candidate for the post of vice president of India, BJP chief Jagat Prakash Nadda announced on Saturday.
The 71-year-old was appointed as governor by President Ram Nath Kovind on July 30, 2019.
BJP parliamentary board meeting was underway earlier in evening to pick the party's candidate for the vice presidential poll.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, besides BJP chief JP Nadda were among those attending the meeting.
Nadda lauded Dhankhar as a farmer's son, who established himself as a "people's governor".
BJP leaders noted that Dhankhar has been in public life for more than three decades, and his life story reflects the spirit of new India: "overcoming innumerable social and economic hurdles and achieving one's goals".
In 2017, the party had named the then Cabinet minister M Venkaiah Naidu, a former BJP president and veteran parliamentarian, as its vice president candidate.
Naidu had won the election comfortably to occupy the second highest constitutional post of the country. Naidu's current term ends on August 10.
The BJP is again in a strong position to ensure the victory of its candidate.
The electoral college for picking the next vice president, who is also the ex-officio Rajya Sabha chairperson, comprises members of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.
Out of Parliament's current strength of 780, the BJP alone has 394 MPs, more than the majority mark of 390.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU