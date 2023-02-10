JUST IN
Working to support plans to promote a free open Indo-Pacific region: USIBC
Industrial production rises 4.3% in December, shows govt data
India's forex drops by $1.494 bn to reach $575.267 bn as of Feb 3: RBI data
India's march to $40 trn economy can be seized by smuggling: Report
Indian smartphone shipments fall 10% YoY in CY22 to 144 mn, Q4 sees 27% dip
Govt made Rs 31,106 cr in FY23 through disinvestment, reports DIPAM
Rajasthan Budget: CM announces inflation relief package of Rs 19,000 crore
Aditya Birla Group commits Rs 25,000 cr investment across various biz in UP
FIIs turn net buyers; invest $840 million in Indian bonds in 2023 so far
Rehaul rules to improve financing Indian green projects: Fitch unit
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Working to support plans to promote a free open Indo-Pacific region: USIBC
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

New tax regime to leave higher disposable income with people: Sitharaman

The Union Budget 2023-24, astutely balances the requirement for India's development imperatives within the limit of fiscal prudence, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tells Lok Sabha

Topics
Finance minister | Income tax | BS Web Reports

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during post budget conference
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Budget 2023 focuses on the middle class, employment generation, Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), agriculture sector, rural population, health and green growth, said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during a general discussion in Lok Sabha's Budget session on Friday. She added that the Budget balances the requirement for India's development imperatives within the limit of fiscal prudence.

"In simple words, Budget 2023-24, astutely balances the requirement for India's development imperatives within the limit of fiscal prudence. That is a very difficult balance, it is a very delicately balanced tact," Sitharaman said in the parliament.

The finance minister further added that since the economy dipped by minus 23 due to the Covid pandemic, the government's efforts to recover the economy have been through the capex route (capital expenditure route) from the government's side due to its great multiplier effect.

Describing the new tax regime as "very attractive", Sitharaman also said that the new tax regime, will leave higher disposable income in the hands of people and empower the middle-class taxpayers as a rebate has been provided on an income of up to Rs 7 lakh.

"Since the enhanced rebate limit is unconditional, it leaves higher disposable income in the hands of people," Sitharaman said.

A tax exemption limit has been hiked to Rs 3 lakh, from Rs 2.5 lakh earlier.

Besides, a standard deduction of Rs 50,000 too has been allowed under the scheme, she further explained.

Govt has insulated farmers from rising fertilizer prices in global markets by increasing subsidy, says FM

The FM also highlighted that "fertilizer subsidy was raised to Rs 2.25 lakh crore for current fiscal, from Budget Estimate of Rs 1.05 lakh crore."

On transfers to state, the FM informed the Lok Sabha that the total resources being transferred to states, that is, Central share from taxes and releases under centrally sponsored schemes put together is estimated to be at Rs 17.98 trillion. Which makes it higher by Rs 1.55 trillion from to last year.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Finance minister

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 18:24 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.