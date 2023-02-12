JUST IN
Newsmaker: Meet Pratima Bhoumik, BJP's candidate from Dhanpur seat
The House and Adani: Second half of Budget session will resume on March 14
Business Standard

Nitish Kumar: The one-man army with a strong focus on Opposition unity

He may have named Tejashwi Yadav as his deputy in government. But he has not announced a successor in the JD(U). Hopefuls like Upendra Kushwaha are voicing their displeasure

Topics
Nitish Kumar | Janata Dal (United) | Bharatiya Janata Party

Shikha Shalini 

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar with his deputy Tejashwi Yadav
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar with his deputy Tejashwi Yadav

In his address to the recently concluded Janata Dal (United), or JD(U), national executive meeting, Bihar Chief Minister (CM) and JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar focused more on Opposition unity, saying he would visit Delhi soon to begin efforts to bring parties together, particularly those opposed to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

First Published: Sun, February 12 2023. 21:14 IST

