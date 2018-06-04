JUST IN
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National

BJP no longer 'big brother'? Nitish Kumar, Bihar allies become assertive
Business Standard

Nobody can reopen Sterlite Copper factory, says Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami raised his doubts on who instigated the violence on March 22 protest, whether it is the public or some miscreants who entered into the protest march

TE Narasimhan & Gireesh Babu  |  Chennai 

Edappadi, Palaniswami, Tamil Nadu
Edappadi K Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has said that the Sterlite Copper plant in Thoothukudi is closed and nobody can reopen it. He added that Tamil Nadu had seen the most number of agitations among all states in the country.

Responding to comments from DMK working president and Opposition leader M K Stalin, who abstained from the Assembly for three working days seeking a permanent closure of Sterlite Copper, the Palaniswami said that the government was taking all steps to ensure that the copper plant would not be opened even if somebody wanted to reopen it.

He raised his doubts on who instigated the violence on March 22 protest, whether it is the public or some miscreants who entered into the protest march. He added that the anti-social elements are being tracked and will be booked with adequate evidence.
First Published: Mon, June 04 2018. 12:57 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements