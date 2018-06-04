Nobody can reopen Sterlite Copper factory, says Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami

Edappadi K Palaniswami has said that the Sterlite Copper plant in Thoothukudi is closed and nobody can reopen it. He added that Tamil Nadu had seen the most number of agitations among all states in the country.

Responding to comments from and Opposition leader M K Stalin, who abstained from the Assembly for three working days seeking a permanent closure of Sterlite Copper, the Palaniswami said that the government was taking all steps to ensure that the copper plant would not be opened even if somebody wanted to reopen it.

He raised his doubts on who instigated the violence on March 22 protest, whether it is the public or some miscreants who entered into the protest march. He added that the anti-social elements are being tracked and will be booked with adequate evidence.