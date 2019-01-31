'NoMo Jobs': Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi over jobs data, BJP hits back

Congress president and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday sparred over data on Twitter after Business Standard reported that rate rose to a 45-year high during 2017-2018. Calling it a " disaster", Gandhi attacked Modi, saying he had promised two crore jobs, but five years later a "leaked job creation report card". Time for NoMo2Go," he tweeted with the hashtag 'HowsTheJobs'. NoMo Jobs! The Fuhrer promised us 2 Cr a year. 5 years later, his leaked job creation report card reveals a Disaster. is at its highest in 45 yrs. 6.5 Cr youth are jobless in 2017-18 alone. Time for NoMo2Go. #HowsTheJobs pic.twitter.com/nbX4iYmsiZ — (@RahulGandhi) January 31, 2019 Hitting back at after he attacked the government over employment generation, the BJP Thursday alleged that the Congress president has a myopic understanding of issues and said only someone who has never held a proper job "can peddle such fake news". The BJP tweeted that Gandhi had inherited shortsightedness of Mussolini, the Italian dictator. It's clear that he has inherited Mussolini's shortsightedness and has myopic understanding of issues. EPFO's real data shows sharp increase in jobs, created in just the last 15 months. Only a man who hasn't ever held a proper job & is totally jobless can peddle such #FakeNews! https://t.co/T0DHUs7IdZ — BJP (@BJP4India) January 31, 2019 Gandhi tagged Business Standard's article published on Thursday, which cited the report saying rate in the country is highest in 45 years. Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, “India does not want a government that has left the future of our youth in jeopardy.” Modiji, is at a 45-year high. This is why the NSSO Report was kept under the wraps. This is why members of NSC resigned. Promise of 2Cr turned out to be a cruel joke! India does not want a Govt that has left the future of our youth in jeopardy. pic.twitter.com/s4yjYKfIsx — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) January 31, 2019 According to the report, the unemployment rate in the country stood at a 45-year-high of 6.1 per cent in 2017-18, according to the Sample Survey Office's (NSSO's) periodic labour force survey (PLFS). The report, which has not been made public yet, the unemployment rate was at its highest level since 1972-73 – a period from when the jobs data is comparable.