'NoMo Jobs': Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi over jobs data, BJP hits back

Congress president Rahul Gandhi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday sparred over jobs data on Twitter after Business Standard reported that unemployment rate rose to a 45-year high during 2017-2018. Calling it a "national disaster", Gandhi attacked Modi, saying he had promised two crore jobs, but five years later a "leaked job creation report card". Time for NoMo2Go," he tweeted with the hashtag 'HowsTheJobs'.
