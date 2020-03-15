Not solo: Shivraj Chouhan has challengers on his road to MP CM's office

Amid the ongoing political drama in Madhya Pradesh, the million-dollar question is: Who are the strongest contenders for the chief minister’s post, in case the Kamal Nath-led Congress government falls? Former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is the front-runner, but if sources are to be believed he is not the only one eyeing the top job. Other names doing the rounds include Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar, former minister Narottam Mishra, and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya.

If we go by the numbers, Chouhan is the favourite. The BJP has ...