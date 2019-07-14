'Not swayed by waves': Karnataka speaker Ramesh Kumar keeps cool in crisis

His close friends find him a man of reason. Calm and always ready to ‘talk it out’, K R Ramesh Kumar, Speaker of the Karnataka Assembly, has made a number of friends over the years, not only in the Congress but also in the Opposition.

Holding the fort for the crisis-hit ruling Janata Dal (Secular)-Congress coalition, the last few days have taken a massive toll on the 69-year-old five-time MLA from the Srinivaspur constituency of Kolar district. The flashes of anger and exasperation witnessed by many around him over the last few days indicate the pressure he is under at ...