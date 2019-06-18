Oppn to flag poor state of economy, unemployment at tomorrow's meet with PM

Chiefs of Opposition parties, or their respective representatives, are set to use the opportunity of a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday by going beyond the five-point agenda the government has suggested.

Opposition leaders plan to flag issues related to the poor state of the economy, increasing unemployment, the drought situation in large parts of the country, and the situation in Jammu & Kashmir (J&K).

While the Congress is yet to decide if party chief Rahul Gandhi or someone else from the party will attend Modi’s meeting with chiefs of political parties, Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee has decided to skip the meeting, while Communist Party of India (Marxist), or CPI(M) chief Sitaram Yechury and several others will attend. The Congress will have another strategy meeting with its allies on Wednesday morning.

The Modi government has suggested the following five-point agenda for the meeting — ways to improve productivity of Parliament, ‘one country, one election’, building of a New India in the 75th year of Independence, programmes and commitments to celebrate Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary, and development of aspirational districts.

In her letter to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Banerjee said the matter of ‘one country, one election’ required consultations with constitutional experts, election experts, and, above all, party members.

“I would request you to kindly circulate a White Paper on the subject to all political parties, inviting their views by providing adequate time. If you do so, we will be able to give concrete suggestions on this important subject,” said Banerjee.

Banerjee will skip the meeting, as she did the NITI Aayog meeting on Saturday. Banerjee-led TMC has 22 MPs in the Lok Sabha, and is a joint No. 4 along with YSR Congress Party, in terms of seats behind the Bharatiya Janata Party (303 seats), Congress (52 seats), and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (23 seats).

On the issue of development of aspirational districts, Banerjee said her party had already conveyed it was not in favour of the selection of a few districts, as it would not conform to the overall objective of achieving a balanced and uniform development of all the districts of the state.

CPI(M) chief Yechury is set to flag the ‘alarming drought situation’ in the country, with more than 43.4 per cent of the country reeling from drought. According to the Central Water Commission, water levels in India’s 91 major reservoirs plummeted to 20 per cent of their storage capacity by May 30, 2019.

Yechury will flag the issue of increasing unemployment and suggest the government takes urgent measures to generate employment and pay all registered unemployed an allowance that is more than adequate for survival.

Sources said Yechury will highlight how the planned privatisation of public sector undertakings (PSUs) would compound the unemployment situation further. The Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), affiliated to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, has also planned public campaigns to oppose the privatisation of PSUs. It has announced a weeklong awareness campaign in September’s first week on the subject and a ‘massive’ convention of PSU employees in New Delhi on November 15. The BMS said it is opposed to the NITI Aayog’s proposal to privatise ‘92 PSUs’.

At the meeting, Left parties would suggest the revival of the economy requires growth of domestic demand through increased public investments. Yechury will also stress on the need to make official data credible.

Opposition parties are likely to demand that the Assembly polls in J&K be held at the earliest and express concerns over increasing terrorist attacks in the state. “If conditions were conducive to holding parliamentary elections, we see no reason for the Assembly elections not being held,” said an Opposition leader.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief and Telangana Chief Minister (CM) K Chandrashekar Rao would also skip Wednesday’s meeting. K T Rama Rao, working president of the party and the CM’s son, would represent the TRS.

Rao had skipped the NITI Aayog meeting as well. He is busy with preparations for the June 21 inauguration of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project that would utilise water from the Godavari river, which flows through Maharashtra, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh. Rao has invited Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy for the event.