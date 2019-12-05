- INX Media case: Chidambaram gets bail, out after 106 days in Tihar jail
- Big conspiracy against Chidambaram on the orders of government: Cong
- Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury apologises to Sitharaman over 'Nirbala' remark
- Tharoor slams govt over economy, expresses concern over fiscal slippage
- Post release, Chidambaram to attend Parliament after taking care of health
- Vikas Aghadi in favour of withdrawal of false Koregaon-Bhima cases: Patil
- Kejriwal doing vote-bank politics: Gambhir on installation of WiFi hotspots
- Affidavit case: Fadnavis seeks exemption from appearance, hearing on Jan 4
- No infra project stopped, only Aarey car shed work halted: Uddhav Thackeray
- Never told Parliament anything about providing jobs to Jet employees: Puri
Parliament LIVE: Debate on citizenship bill likely; Chidambaram returns
Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to table Bill that gives citizenship to religious minorities persecuted in neighboring Muslim countries.
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Home Minister Amit Shah speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament on November 20, 2019. (RSTV/PTI Photo)
Congress leader P Chidambaram will be in Rajya Sabha on Thursday, returning to Parliament for its Winter Session debates after being released on bail in a corruption case.
Chidambaram, while he was in jail, attacked the government for the economic slowdown, letting his family to comment on his behalf on Twitter.
The Modi cabinet on Wednesday approved a Bill to give citizenship to religious minorities persecuted in neighboring Muslim countries, the first time that the country is seeking to grant nationality on the basis of religion. Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to table the Bill in Parliament.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh