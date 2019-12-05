JUST IN
Parliament LIVE: Debate on citizenship bill likely; Chidambaram returns

Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to table Bill that gives citizenship to religious minorities persecuted in neighboring Muslim countries.

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. (RSTV/PTI Photo)
Congress leader P Chidambaram will be in Rajya Sabha on Thursday, returning to Parliament for its Winter Session debates after being released on bail in a corruption case. 

Chidambaram, while he was in jail, attacked the government for the economic slowdown, letting his family to comment on his behalf on Twitter.

The Modi cabinet on Wednesday approved a Bill to give citizenship to religious minorities persecuted in neighboring Muslim countries, the first time that the country is seeking to grant nationality on the basis of religion. Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to table the Bill in Parliament.

