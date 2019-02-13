JUST IN
Parliament highlights: PM pitches for majority govt; Cong slams Rafale deal

PM Modi took potshots at Rahul Gandhi over the Rafale issue and made a strong pitch for electing a majority government in national interest, as he addressed the 16th Lok Sabha for the final time

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

The 16th Lok Sabha at its final sitting on Wednesday passed the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Bill, 2018, and the Jalianwala Bagh National Memorial (Amendment) Bill, 2018, before being adjourned sine die. 

The Rajya Sabha was also adjourned sine die after passing Interim Budget 2019-20 and Finance Bill 2019-20 without debate. However, the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, and Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2018, were not taken up. 

Besides, a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on acquisitions for the Indian Air Force, tabled in the Rajya Sabha, said that the Rafale fighter jet deal signed by the NDA government was 2.86 per cent cheaper than the price negotiated by the UPA government. 

