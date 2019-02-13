- Oppn leaders say democracy in peril; Mamata slams Modi and Shah, warns Cong
- Mulayam creates flutter in Lok Sabha, says wishes to see Modi as PM again
- CAG report on Rafale deal exposes Opposition's lies, says Arun Jaitley
- LIVE: Modi tells Parliament stable govt strengthened India, ticks off Oppn
- Did Andhra govt sanction Rs 11 cr for Naidu's Delhi protest? TDP differs
- LS polls: Priyanka gets charge of 41 seats in UP, Scindia to manage 39
- Mamata, Chandrababu Naidu to attend AAP's anti-BJP rally in Delhi today
- Jaitley slams Cong for peddling lies on Rafale to save 'sinking dynasty'
- 'Vindictive' govt harassing my 75-yr-old mother due to 2019 polls: Vadra
- Modi acted Ambani's middleman in Rafale deal, committed 'treason': Rahul
Parliament highlights: PM pitches for majority govt; Cong slams Rafale deal
PM Modi took potshots at Rahul Gandhi over the Rafale issue and made a strong pitch for electing a majority government in national interest, as he addressed the 16th Lok Sabha for the final time
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
The 16th Lok Sabha at its final sitting on Wednesday passed the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Bill, 2018, and the Jalianwala Bagh National Memorial (Amendment) Bill, 2018, before being adjourned sine die.
The Rajya Sabha was also adjourned sine die after passing Interim Budget 2019-20 and Finance Bill 2019-20 without debate. However, the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, and Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2018, were not taken up.
Besides, a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on acquisitions for the Indian Air Force, tabled in the Rajya Sabha, said that the Rafale fighter jet deal signed by the NDA government was 2.86 per cent cheaper than the price negotiated by the UPA government.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More