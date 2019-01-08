Parliament LIVE: Govt to push Bill to bring quota for the economically weak

The last day of the will be another stormy one as the Narendra Modi-led government seeks to push for the passage of a Bill to enable providing a 10 per cent reservation in jobs and educational institutions for the economically weaker sections in the general category, over and above the cap of 50 per cent reservation.

On Monday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) issued a whip to its MPs, asking them to be present in Parliament.

While the government's proposed quota for the general category has received the nod from parties across the political spectrum, Opposition parties question the timing of the move. Calling this an 'election gimmick', the Congress party said quota for the general category is another 'jumla'.

Meanwhile, the dust has not yet settled over the Rafale jet controversy, Cauvery and Sabarimala temple, Andhra special status issues.

