Parliament LIVE: Govt to push Bill to bring quota for the economically weak

Narendra Modi-led government seeks to push for the passage of a Bill to enable providing a 10% reservation to the economically weaker section in general category. Track Parliament session LIVE updates

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

The last day of the Parliament winter session will be another stormy one as the Narendra Modi-led government seeks to push for the passage of a Bill to enable providing a 10 per cent reservation in jobs and educational institutions for the economically weaker sections in the general category, over and above the cap of 50 per cent reservation.

On Monday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) issued a whip to its MPs, asking them to be present in Parliament. 

While the government's proposed quota for the general category has received the nod from parties across the political spectrum, Opposition parties question the timing of the move. Calling this an 'election gimmick', the Congress party said quota for the general category is another 'jumla'.

Meanwhile, the dust has not yet settled over the Rafale jet controversy, Cauvery and Sabarimala temple, Andhra special status issues.

Catch LIVE updates on Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha sessions.

Parliament LIVE: Govt to push Bill to bring quota for the economically weak

BSP Chief Mayawati on Tuesday welcomed the reservation announced by the Centre for economically weaker sections of upper caste. However, she called the move a 'political stunt.'

Parliament LIVE: Govt to push Bill to bring quota for the economically weak

Delhi: All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal and All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2016 in the Parliament premises. pic.twitter.com/EGXVq78lxJ — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2019

Parliament LIVE: Govt to push Bill to bring quota for the economically weak

MPs raise issue of illegal deep sea fishing along Indian coasts in Lok Sabha. Agriculture and farmers welfare minister Radha Mohan Singh responds.

Parliament LIVE: Govt to push Bill to bring quota for the economically weak

Minister of social justice and empowerment Thaawar Chand Gehlot responds to questions on creating awareness and encouraging specially abled children to take part in games and sports activities. “Government has decided to set up 5 National Sports Centres for specially-abled children, that will have various special facilities,” he says.  

Parliament LIVE: Govt to push Bill to bring quota for the economically weak

Lok Sabha’s last day of winter session begins amid opposition over Citizenship Amendment Bill by Trinamool and AIUDF MPs.

Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2pm.

Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2pm.
First Published: Tue, January 08 2019. 11:29 IST

