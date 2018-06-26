Parliament's Monsoon Session to start from 18 July: All you need to know

-
- Likely to be the penultimate session of the 16th Lok Sabha (LS)
- Session will have 18 sittings
- Rajya Sabha (RS) will elect successor to Deputy Chairman PJ Kurien
Ordinances
- Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment)
- Fugitive Economic Offenders
- Criminal Law (Amendment)
- Commercial Courts, Commercial Division and Commercial Appellate Division of HCs (Amendment)
Bills
- Triple Talaq (passed by LS, pending in RS)
- Constitutional status for National Commission for Backward Classes
- National Commission for Medical Education
- Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights)
Productivity
- Budget session 2018 (28 sittings): LS 21%; RS 31%
- Winter session 2017 (12 sittings): LS 78%; RS 54%
- Monsoon session 2017 (18 sittings):LS 67%; RS 72%
