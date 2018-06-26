JUST IN
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National

Mahagathbandhan against BJP before 2019 polls not practical: Sharad Pawar
Business Standard

Parliament's Monsoon Session to start from 18 July: All you need to know

This is likely to be the penultimate session of the 16th Lok Sabha (LS)

Archis Mohan 

Parliament


Rain check on Monsoon session (July 18 to August 10)
  • Likely to be the penultimate session of the 16th Lok Sabha (LS)
  • Session will have 18 sittings
  • Rajya Sabha (RS) will elect successor to Deputy Chairman PJ Kurien

Ordinances
  • Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment)
  • Fugitive Economic Offenders
  • Criminal Law (Amendment)
  • Commercial Courts, Commercial Division and Commercial Appellate Division of HCs (Amendment)

Bills
  • Triple Talaq (passed by LS, pending in RS)
  • Constitutional status for National Commission for Backward Classes
  • National Commission for Medical Education
  • Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights)

Productivity
First Published: Tue, June 26 2018. 01:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements