Parliament LIVE: Protests in NE as Rajya Sabha takes up Citizenship Bill

Parliament Winter Session LIVE updates: Opposition says Citizenship Amendment Bill violates the Constitution, but the government's strength in Lok Sabha ensures

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

A woman in Guwahati walks past a graffiti opposing the Citizenship Amendment Bill on December 9, 2019 | Photo: PTI
Parlament LIVE updates: Rajya Sabha is likely to debate the controversial Citizenship Amendment Bill after Lok Sabha passed the legislation that would give citizenship to non-Muslim minorities from three neighbouring countries.

Home Minister Amit Shah, in his reply to over six-hour-long debate in Lok Sabha, insisted that the Bill does not discriminate against Indian Muslims but aimed at protecting continued persecution of minorities in Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan.

Opposition parties stood against the proposed law that would, for the first time, create a legal pathway to grant Indian nationality on the basis of religion.

