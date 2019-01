Parliament LIVE: Congress, BJP debate on Rafale deal in Rajya Sabha today

ALSO READ: Lok Sabha proccedings disrupted by Opposition protests over Rafale deal

The controversial Rafale deal is likely to come up for discussion s in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday as the on Tuesday accepted Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's challenge for a debate on the purchase of the fighter jets. Mallikarjun Kharge, who is also the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, asked Speaker Sumitra Mahajan to decide a time for the debate on January 2.The government has been insisting on a debate in in response to the Congress' demands for an investigation by a joint parliamentary committee (PAC) into the deal. The party has repeatedly made the demand since winter session started on December 11.The Triple Talaq Bill, which makes the practice of instant divorce among Muslims a criminal offence, will also be tabled in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. The Triple Talaq Bill could not be tabled on Monday as an uproar by the Opposition led to adjournment of the House.