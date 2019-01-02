Parliament LIVE: Congress, BJP debate on Rafale deal in Rajya Sabha today

Good morning, readers. As debate over Rafale deal is likely to be held between the Congress and BJP today, we bring you LIVE updates of the winter session of Parliament.
-
ALSO READ
Wedded to the cause: Lok Sabha passes revised triple talaq Bill
Rafale deal, CBI vs CBI controversy to heat up Parliament winter session
Triple Talaq deferred, PM Modi's remarks expunged as monsoon session ends
Not just Modi & Rahul, these politicians too made it a 'Blockbuster Friday'
No-confidence motion against Modi govt rejected, House adjourned
-
The government has been insisting on a debate in Parliament in response to the Congress' demands for an investigation by a joint parliamentary committee (PAC) into the deal. The party has repeatedly made the demand since Parliament winter session started on December 11.
The Triple Talaq Bill, which makes the practice of instant divorce among Muslims a criminal offence, will also be tabled in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. The Triple Talaq Bill could not be tabled on Monday as an uproar by the Opposition led to adjournment of the House.
Aadhaar and other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2018, will also be tabled in the Lok Sabha for consideration and passing, along with New Delhi International Arbitration Centre Bill, 2018, the National Medical Commission Bill 2017, and the Companies (Amendment) Bill 2018.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU