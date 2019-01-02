JUST IN
Parliament LIVE: Congress, BJP debate on Rafale deal in Rajya Sabha today

A debate on the Rafale deal between Congress and BJP is likely to be held in Lok Sabha today. Also, the Triple Talaq Bill will again be tabled in Rajya Sabha. Parliament winter session LIVE updates

The controversial Rafale deal is likely to come up for discussions in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday as the Congress on Tuesday accepted Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's challenge for a debate on the purchase of the fighter jets. Mallikarjun Kharge, who is also the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, asked Speaker Sumitra Mahajan to decide a time for the debate on January 2.

The government has been insisting on a debate in Parliament in response to the Congress' demands for an investigation by a joint parliamentary committee (PAC) into the deal. The party has repeatedly made the demand since Parliament winter session started on December 11.


The Triple Talaq Bill, which makes the practice of instant divorce among Muslims a criminal offence, will also be tabled in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. The Triple Talaq Bill could not be tabled on Monday as an uproar by the Opposition led to adjournment of the House.

Aadhaar and other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2018, will also be tabled in the Lok Sabha for consideration and passing, along with New Delhi International Arbitration Centre Bill, 2018, the National Medical Commission Bill 2017, and the Companies (Amendment) Bill 2018.


Parliament LIVE: Congress, BJP debate on Rafale deal in Rajya Sabha today

Good morning, readers. As debate over Rafale deal is likely to be held between the Congress and BJP today, we bring you LIVE updates of the winter session of Parliament. 
