Picking out bad apples in politics: What's driving ADR after 20 years

A nondescript building in South Delhi’s Gautam Nagar houses a critical nodal point for Indian democracy.

Inside, a retired army officer is marshalling his troops, mostly young professionals, to take on a formidable adversary — electoral malpractice. Five of the seven phases of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections are over when I meet Anil Verma, who retired from the army as major general, at the central office of the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), an organisation that aims to increase voter awareness through its comprehensive reports and does advocacy for other ...